Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is aiming at major defense contractors, calling out exorbitant maintenance costs and pushing for a bipartisan law that would grant the U.S. military the legal right to fix its own equipment.

The “$47,000” Knob

During a recent Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Warren highlighted a glaring example of taxpayer waste involving Black Hawk helicopters, which are manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp.'s (NYSE:LMT) Sikorsky.

She pointed out that a small navigational knob frequently breaks, which the Army could theoretically replace for a mere $15. However, strict vendor lock-in prevents military mechanics from doing the work.

“Because the Army doesn't have the right to repair, the whole helicopter goes offline, and the contractor charges $47,000 to replace the entire screen,” Warren stated. “Let that sink in: $15 or $47,000.”

Hurting Military Readiness

This restriction is not just a financial burden; military leaders argue it is an active threat to national security.

Testifying before the committee, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll strongly agreed with Warren’s assessment, warning that relying entirely on corporate defense contractors for basic maintenance “grounds aircraft unnecessarily” and “reduces our operational readiness.”

Driscoll emphasized that passing a right-to-repair law would “save taxpayers billions over time” and ensure that American troops are not dangerously dependent on outside contractors for basic upkeep while operating in remote locations or during active conflicts.

The Warrior Right To Repair Act

Warren is using these staggering price discrepancies to rally urgent support for the Warrior Right to Repair Act, a bipartisan bill she is championing alongside Senator Tim Sheehy (R-MT).

The legislation aims to break the monopoly that defense giants hold over the long-term upkeep of military hardware by mandating access to necessary parts, tools, and technical data.

“Defense contractors are locking us out of repairs on equipment that we, the taxpayers, have already paid for,” Warren argued. By passing the legislation, lawmakers hope to cut bloated sustainment costs and give troops the independence needed to keep their platforms mission-capable.

How Has Lockheed Performed In 2026?

Shares of LMT have risen by 7.72% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 has advanced by 7.91% over the same period. It closed 1.71% lower on Tuesday at $521.00 apiece, and it was 0.29% lower in premarket on Wednesday.

Over the last month, LMT was down 15.11%, and it rose 13.99% over the last six months. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LMT maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor growth ranking.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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