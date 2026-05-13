Walmart Cuts Hundreds Of Corporate Jobs As AI-Driven Efficiency Push Accelerates: Report

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will eliminate or relocate 1,000 corporate workers as part of its plan to combine its global technology and product teams to boost efficiency.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, the shift is tied to a broader effort to tighten internal coordination and place more teams inside the company's main office locations.

Job Restructuring Plan

A memo from Daniel Danker, head of global AI acceleration, and Suresh Kumar, head of global technology, said some groups were tackling overlapping work, and that impacted employees can seek other openings inside the company. "In some cases, we've had different teams working on similar problems," Danker and Kumar wrote in the memo.

The retailer has frequently reduced its workforce in recent years to consolidate its units and move employees to its main corporate hubs, particularly its headquarters in Bentonville, Ark. (AR).

This time, many affected workers have been asked to relocate to Walmart's headquarters in Bentonville or to offices in Northern California. Walmart employs about 1.6 million people in the U.S., with most in hourly roles.

Earlier this year, Walmart filed a layoff notice in N.J. (NJ) tied to plans to cut about 100 positions at its Hoboken offices.

Restructuring Coincides With Broader Layoff Trend

The restructuring at Walmart comes amid the broader market trend where tech companies are significantly reducing their workforces amid a surge in AI infrastructure spending. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the tech sector saw over 81,000 job cuts, marking a dramatic increase of 580% from the previous quarter.

The increasing layoffs across the tech sector have prompted speculation about future workforce reductions, with a prediction market indicating an 87% probability that 2026 will see more job cuts than the 447,000 layoffs reported in 2025.

Walmart Future Growth Strategy

Walmart has been merging its global technology platforms across parts of the business, including Sam's Club, its core U.S. stores, and international operations. Management has framed the consolidation as a way to support growth with less incremental expense over time.

During an earnings presentation earlier this year, Walmart CEO John Furner said, "We believe this will result in our growth continuing to come at a much lower marginal cost than what it has historically."

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Walmart stock has a Momentum score in the 77th percentile. It maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock