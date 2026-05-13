SoftBank's Huge OpenAI Bet Pays Off With $45 Billion Gain

Massive Gains for Vision Fund Business

According to the CNBC report, the Vision Fund recorded a $46 billion gain for the fiscal year ended March 2026, with nearly $45 billion tied to OpenAI-related investments. The Japanese giant invested more than $30 billion in the ChatGPT maker.

In the March quarter alone, the Vision Fund posted gains of around $20 billion, with OpenAI accounting for nearly all of the increase.

The strong performance from OpenAI offset losses from several other investments in SoftBank's portfolio, including stakes in Coupang, DiDi Global and Klarna.

SoftBank Bets Big on OpenAI

SoftBank is aiming to position itself at the center of the artificial intelligence boom through investments across AI and semiconductor companies, with OpenAI — led by Sam Altman — serving as the centerpiece of its strategy.

The Japanese giant secured a $10 billion loan backed by its stake in OpenAI last month.

The heavy weighting in OpenAI exposure has raised concerns about its financial stability. In early March, S&P downgraded SoftBank's credit rating, citing that the additional investment would "further reduce SoftBank Group's financial capacity."

Can Roze AI Ease OpenAI Exposure Concerns?

SoftBank is reportedly setting up a new venture, Roze AI, which aims for a valuation of up to $100 billion through a potential IPO in the second half of 2026.

This push into AI and robotics could bolster the company’s resilience and ongoing commitment to integrating AI with robotics, potentially providing a counterbalance to concerns about its heavy investments in OpenAI and its financial credibility going forward.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Softbank has a Growth score in the 67th percentile. It maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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