a.k.a. Brands Stock Jumps Over 16% Pre-Market: Here's Why

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) shares jumped 16.48% in pre-market trading to $13.85, following a first-quarter report that beat analyst estimates on earnings per share and prompted a guidance upgrade.

Loss Smaller Than Expected

Net sales for the period ended Mar. 31 rose 3.0% year-over-year to $132.5 million, slightly above the analyst estimate of $131.18 million.

Net loss narrowed to $0.66 per share from $0.78 a year ago, beating the consensus loss estimate of $0.97 per share by 31.96%.

For the second quarter ending Jun 30, the company guided net sales of $160–$164 million and adjusted EBITDA of $8.5–$9 million.

AKA Brands also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $30–$32 million, up from $27–$29 million previously, while holding net sales guidance steady at $625–$635 million.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

a.k.a. Brands has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, with a 52-week high of $16.38 and a low of $8.50.

The small-cap stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 77.22.

Over the past 12 months, AKA has gained 36.67%.

Currently, the stock of the San Francisco-based portfolio of online fashion brands is positioned at about 43% of its 52-week range.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AKA has a positive price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.