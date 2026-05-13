Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Businessman hand showing falling stock market candle graph with red arrows. Concept of financial crisis, investment loss and economic recession.
May 13, 2026 4:31 AM 1 min read

a.k.a. Brands Stock Jumps Over 16% Pre-Market: Here's Why

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) shares jumped 16.48% in pre-market trading to $13.85, following a first-quarter report that beat analyst estimates on earnings per share and prompted a guidance upgrade.

Loss Smaller Than Expected

Net sales for the period ended Mar. 31 rose 3.0% year-over-year to $132.5 million, slightly above the analyst estimate of $131.18 million.

Net loss narrowed to $0.66 per share from $0.78 a year ago, beating the consensus loss estimate of $0.97 per share by 31.96%.

For the second quarter ending Jun 30, the company guided net sales of $160–$164 million and adjusted EBITDA of $8.5–$9 million.

AKA Brands also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $30–$32 million, up from $27–$29 million previously, while holding net sales guidance steady at $625–$635 million.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

a.k.a. Brands has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, with a 52-week high of $16.38 and a low of $8.50.

The small-cap stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 77.22.

Over the past 12 months, AKA has gained 36.67%.

Currently, the stock of the San Francisco-based portfolio of online fashion brands is positioned at about 43% of its 52-week range.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AKA has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo courtesy: Love You Stock on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved