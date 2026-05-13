Intel Is 'Still Undervalued:' Why Dan Niles Sees Massive AI Opportunity Beyond Nvidia's GPU Boom

Rise Of Agentic AI

The catalyst is “Agentic AI”—systems capable of executing complex, multi-step tasks across various applications rather than just returning simple chat responses.

This transition requires an orchestration engine to organize data, which is exactly what CPUs do best. According to Niles, Agentic AI requires “10 to 100 times more tokens” than basic chat-based AI.

Consequently, the hardware demand ratio, which previously stood at about eight GPUs for every one CPU, is rapidly moving closer to one-to-one.

A Surprising Value Play

Even though the legacy tech company just recently touched highs unseen since the year 2000, Niles believes its terminal value will drastically change over the next two to three years.

Navigating A ‘Parabolic’ Sector

He warned that a 15% to 20% sector correction wouldn’t surprise him at all, given current valuations. However, driven by the explosive compute needs of the Agentic AI buildout, Niles maintains a strong long-term conviction.

For investors willing to remain “nimble” through macroeconomic turbulence, he believes this shifting hardware dynamic makes the CPU giant a highly compelling play.

How Has Intel Performed In 2026?

Shares of INTC have surged by 226.86% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced by 12.28% over the same period. It closed 6.82% lower on Tuesday at $120.61 apiece, and it was 2.60% higher in overnight trading.

Over the last month, INTC was up 93.35%, and it rose 218.32% over the last six months. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that INTC maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock