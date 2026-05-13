Why Is System1 (SST) Stock Down 33% After Hours Today?

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) shares tumbled in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company reported a wider quarterly loss and a sharp decline in revenue.

System1 shares fell 33.26% to $2.97 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 16.19% during the regular session to close at $4.45, according to Benzinga Pro data.

System1 operates consumer internet brands including coupon site CouponFollow, mapping platform MapQuest and privacy-focused search engine Startpage.com, alongside an AI-powered digital advertising platform.

Revenue Drop Weighs On Shares

The company reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $37.2 million, down from $74.5 million during the same period last year.

System1 also posted a GAAP net loss of $57.6 million, compared with a net loss of $19.9 million a year earlier.

Operating loss widened to approximately $51 million, while the company recorded a $36.8 million impairment charge tied to long-lived assets.

CEO Michael Blend said the company is narrowing its focus toward "the intersection of AI and consumer intent," while reducing search monetization marketing activities to lower costs and improve execution.

What Investors Need To Know

System1 said CouponFollow expanded AI-powered tools for coupon testing and content management, while Startpage added sports updates and flight booking functionality.

MapQuest also reported 14% year-over-year organic traffic growth and 23% site-wide revenue growth driven by product updates aimed at improving user experience.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $51.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $86.9 million at year-end 2025.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

System1 has a market capitalization of approximately $44 million, with a 52-week high of $15 and a low of $1.35.

Over the past 12 months, SST shares have fallen 6.9%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SST is experiencing positive short and medium-term price trends, while its long-term trend remains negative.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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