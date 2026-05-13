American Rebel (AREB) Stock Slides Nearly 30% After Hours: Here's Why

American Rebel shares dropped 29.80% to $0.090 in after-hours trading on Tuesday after closing the regular session down 19.72% at $0.13, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Nasdaq Delisting Drives Sell-Off

American Rebel said a Nasdaq Hearings Panel determined the company failed to regain compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid-price rule. Trading of the company's securities on Nasdaq is expected to be suspended at the open of trading on May 13.

The company said it plans to transition to OTC Markets, initially targeting OTCID quotation before seeking eligibility for OTCQB. American Rebel also said it intends to remain a fully reporting SEC registrant.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is a Nashville-based company that sells safes, security products, branded merchandise and American Rebel Light Beer.

The company added that it may request further review of the Nasdaq panel decision, though it currently expects to focus on OTC transition planning instead.

Financial Update, CEO Commentary

American Rebel reported full-year 2025 revenue of $9.52 million and first-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $1.99 million. The company said first-quarter stockholders' equity rose to about $7.19 million from $4.38 million at year-end 2025.

CEO Andy Ross criticized Nasdaq market structure following the company's reverse stock splits, arguing that recent trading activity harmed retail shareholders.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

American Rebel has a market capitalization of approximately $1.35 million, with a 52-week high of $122,000 and a low of $0.12.

Over the past 12 months, AREB shares have fallen nearly 100%.

The micro-cap stock remains positioned near its 52-week low following the after-hours decline.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AREB shares are experiencing negative short, medium and long-term price trends.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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