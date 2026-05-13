WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:WOK) shares are trending on Wednesday.

WOK shares spiked 69.67% to $11.30 in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the Hangzhou-based medical device supplier disclosed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Novabioplus Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a provider of biological reagent products and solutions.

WOK Eyes Evolution Beyond Device Manufacturing

According to WORK Medical’s Monday announcement, the pact was signed on Apr. 13 and targets the development of a “Data-Model-Application” trinity of next-generation intelligent medical models.

Management called the agreement “a significant milestone” in WOK’s evolution from a high-end medical device manufacturer into a “life sciences digital ecosystem builder.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

WORK Medical has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a 52-week high of $10,800 and a 52-week low of $0.19.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of WOK stands at 89.46.

The small-cap stock has dropped 99.88% over the past 12 months.

Currently, WOK is positioned very close to the bottom of its 52-week range.

The stock's sharp decline and weak positioning suggest continued pressure, highlighting higher risk and the need for clear signs of recovery before investor confidence returns.

Price Action: WOK closed the regular session up 69.90% at $6.66, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that WOK is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

Photo Courtesy: Zakharchuk on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.