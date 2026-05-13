QuantumScape (QS) Stock Is Trending Overnight: What's Going On?

QuantumScape Corp. (NASDAQ:QS) shares are trending on Tuesday night.

QuantumScape shares rose 6.77% to $8.99 in after-hours trading on Tuesday. The surge in the extended trading session follows a regular-session jump of 4.86%, with the stock closing at $8.42, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Eagle Line Powers The Rally

What Investors Need To Know

On Tuesday, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing revealed that director Jeffrey B. Straubel plans to sell 27,106 Class A shares. According to the SEC filing, the shares carry an aggregate market value of $228,232.52 and will be sold through Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

The sale is part of a Rule 10b5-1(c) plan adopted on June 13, 2025, a prearranged trading program designed to protect insiders from allegations of trading on material nonpublic information.

SEC filings show Straubel executed three prior tranches under the same plan between February and April, each consisting of 27,106 shares.

The California-based company has 578.3 million Class A shares outstanding.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

QuantumScape has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, with a 52-week high of $19.07 and a low of $3.80.

The mid-cap stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 66.91.

Over the past 12 months, QS has gained 96.73%.

Currently, the stock is positioned at about 30% of its 52-week range, meaning the current price is closer to its annual low than its high.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that QS is experiencing short-term upward movement along with medium and long-term consolidation.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.