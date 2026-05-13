Penguin Solutions (PENG) Stock Is Trending Overnight: Here's What You Should Know

Penguin Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Penguin-AMD-Shell Trio

Penguin, together with AMD, deployed an Altus server cluster at Shell's Skybox Houston One facility in Katy, Texas, featuring 864 dual-socket systems powered by fourth-generation AMD EPYC 9654 processors for a total of 165,888 cores, all cooled through six GRC IceRaq Series 10 Duo immersion units.

Shell’s Houston data center runs on 100% renewable electricity from Shell Energy North America.

Phil Pokorny, Chief Technology Officer of Penguin Solutions, said the tripartite collaboration reflects “our shared goal of achieving data center sustainability.” He added that Penguin’s 25 years of HPC cluster deployment experience positions the company “at the forefront of integrating new technologies such as immersion cooling.”

Dual Insider Sales Surface Alongside After-Hours Rally

Two SEC filings signed on Tuesday also intersect with the stock move.

The Nayyar and B Nayyar Rev Living Trust, affiliated with a company director, plans to sell 7,107 shares valued at approximately $309,012 through Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after selling 12,893 shares on Monday for about $581,334 in gross proceeds.

Joseph Gates Clark, senior vice president and president of Optimized LED at Penguin, sold 5,000 shares on May 8 at $39.99 each, totaling $199,950, under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted Nov. 11, 2025, which is designed to help prevent allegations of trading on material nonpublic information.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Penguin has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, with a 52-week high of $46.75 and a 52-week low of $16.04.

PENG's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 86.18.

Over the past 12 months, the stock of the California-based technology provider has gained 133.37%.

Currently, PENG is positioned at about 91.5% of its 52-week range, meaning the stock is trading close to its 52-week high.

The stock's long-term trend and current positioning suggest potential for further gains.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed the regular session at $44.13, up 1.36%.

With a strong Momentum in the 96th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PENG has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Proxima Studio on Shutterstock.com