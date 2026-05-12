Major U.S. indices closed Tuesday on a mixed note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.11% to 49,760.55. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 slipped 0.16% to 7,400.96 and the Nasdaq dropped 0.71% to 26,088.20.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Oklo shares fell 5.76% to close at $73.63, with an intraday high of $76.68 and a low of $70.30. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 2.89% to $71.50.

Oklo reported a first-quarter loss of 19 cents per share, slightly better than analyst estimates for a 20-cent loss. The company posted a net loss of $33.07 million and an operating loss of $51.25 million for the quarter.

Oklo said it used $17.9 million in operating cash year-to-date and $359 million for investing activities. The company ended the quarter with approximately $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents, along with $900 million in marketable securities, which it said would be sufficient to fund operations for at least one year as it targets deployment of its first Aurora powerhouse in 2028.

Nextpower’s stock dipped 0.70%, closing at $125.37, with a daily high of $127.8 and a low of $120.06. The stock popped 10.71% to $138.80 in the extended trading.

Nextxpower reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, beating analyst estimates of 92 cents, while revenue rose to $881 million, above expectations of $827 million.

The company also announced plans to acquire the power conversion assets of Zigor Corporation and its U.S. subsidiary Apex Power to expand its inverter offerings. Looking ahead, Nextxpower projected fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings of $4.21 to $4.59 per share and raised its revenue outlook to between $3.8 billion and $4.1 billion.

Dreamland’s shares skyrocketed 126.92% to $2.36, reaching an intraday high of $2.87 and a low of $1.41. The stock rose 22.94% to $2.90 in the after-hours session.

The surge followed news that its subsidiary, Trendic International Limited, signed a memorandum of understanding with LinkFung Innovation Limited. The agreement aims to develop an AI-powered intelligent image library platform, integrating AI-driven technologies.

SanDisk experienced a 6.17% decline, closing at $1,452.02, with a high of $1,508.32 and a low of $1,367. The shares slipped 2.61% to $1,414.13 in the after-hours trading.

Tesla shares decreased by 2.61% to $433.45, with an intraday high of $447.80 and a low of $422.26.

The decline followed a broader market sell-off triggered by April’s Consumer Price Index report, which showed headline inflation rising to 3.8% year-over-year. The inflation data exceeded economists’ expectations, with inflation at 3.7%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that SanDisk stock has a Momentum score in the 99th percentile and Value in the 7th percentile.

Photo: Champ008 / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



