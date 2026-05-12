Why Is BuzzFeed Stock Gaining Today?

This significant move comes as the broader market is experiencing a mixed day, with the Communication Services sector gaining slightly by 0.10%, while the S&P 500 is down by 0.87%.

The investment deal, which involves Allen Family Digital acquiring 40 million shares at $3.00 per share, is expected to close by the end of May 2026, subject to customary conditions.

The proposed investment will see Allen Family Digital, LLC acquire a majority stake in BuzzFeed, which includes a total purchase price of $120 million. Following this transaction, Byron Allen will take over as Chairman and CEO, while founder Jonah Peretti transitions to President of BuzzFeed AI.

Despite the positive news for BuzzFeed, the overall market sentiment remains cautious, as indicated by the declines in major indices like the Nasdaq and Russell 2000, which are down 2.17% and 2.11%, respectively.

Quarterly Results

On Monday, the company reported first quarter earnings per share of 40 cents loss, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents loss. Quarterly revenues of $31.572 million missed the Street view of $35.079 million.

Advertising revenue declined year over year, while strong growth in content revenue was offset by weakness in commerce and other revenue streams.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $6.846 million.

Technical Analysis

BuzzFeed’s recent surge has pushed its price significantly above key moving averages. Currently, the stock is trading 108.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of 76 cents and 122.2% above its 50-day SMA of 71 cents. The 100-day SMA is at 80 cents, indicating that the stock is also well above this level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 47.49, suggesting that the stock is in a neutral zone, indicating that it is neither overbought nor oversold. This positioning allows for potential further upside if momentum continues to build.

Key Resistance : $2.68 — This level represents the 52-week high and is a significant barrier for the stock.

: $2.68 — This level represents the 52-week high and is a significant barrier for the stock. Key Support: 54 cents — This is the 52-week low, providing a crucial floor for price action.

BuzzFeed is part of the Communication Services sector, which is currently ranked 5 out of 11 sectors. The sector’s modest gain of 0.10% contrasts sharply with BuzzFeed’s impressive rise, highlighting its strong performance relative to its peers. Over the past 30 days, the sector has only gained 0.74%, while BuzzFeed’s current movement suggests it is capitalizing on unique opportunities within the market.

Despite the sector’s mid-tier performance, BuzzFeed’s significant price increase indicates a strong reaction to company-specific news, setting it apart from the broader trends affecting the Communication Services sector.

BuzzFeed’s recent investment by Byron Allen’s family office is pivotal as it not only provides liquidity but also positions BuzzFeed for potential growth and operational focus under new leadership. This transition could lead to innovative strategies, particularly in the realm of AI, as Jonah Peretti shifts his focus to developing new technologies.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on August 6, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 14 cents (Up from Loss of 28 cents YoY)

: Loss of 14 cents (Up from Loss of 28 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $43.11 million (Down from $46.39 million YoY)

Price Action

BZFD Stock Price Activity: BuzzFeed shares were up 122.63% at $1.62 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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