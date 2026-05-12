U.S. equities tumbled from record highs Tuesday after a hotter-than-expected April inflation report consolidated worries that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates this year, with the selloff compounded by surging oil prices and a fresh leg higher in long-end Treasury yields.

Headline Consumer Price Index accelerated to 3.8% year-over-year in April from 3.3% prior, the highest reading since March 2023 and above the 3.7% consensus, driven largely by gasoline prices.

Core inflation also surprised to the upside at 2.8%, leaving the Fed widely expected to keep rates on hold throughout the year, while markets currently price in a roughly 30% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December.

The 10-year Treasury yield jumped about 4 basis points to 4.46%, nearing March highs, while the 30-year yield breached the psychologically important 5.02% level and the 2-year traded near 4.0%.

By Midday Tuesday…

Across U.S. equity markets, losses were broad-based but concentrated in technology and small caps. The Nasdaq 100 led the way lower as the semiconductor complex collapsed.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% to 7,347, while the Nasdaq 100 sank 2.1% to 28,699 as the AI-infrastructure trade unraveled.

President Donald Trump criticized an Iranian counteroffer to end the war, and said the month-long ceasefire is “unbelievably weak”.

WTI crude climbed to $101.43 a barrel by midday, up 3.4%, while Brent rose 3.3% to $107.60.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major US Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

South Korea’s ‘AI Citizen Dividend’ Hammers Memory Rally

Memory and chip equipment names led the carnage as South Korea mulled establishing a universal dividend funded by the recent surge in AI infrastructure stocks, threatening to claw back gains in the sector.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) sank 13% on a continuation of the post-earnings slide.

Tuesday’s Earnings Movers

On The Downside



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