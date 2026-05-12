What's Going On With Amazon Stock Today?

Following the announcement, TD Cowen analyst John Blackledge reiterated a Buy in the stock, maintaining a $350 price forecast.

The expansion underscores Amazon's strategic push to enhance delivery speed and capture a larger share of online spending.

Prime Member Deliveries: Over 13 billion same-day or next-day deliveries globally in 2025.

Over 13 billion same-day or next-day deliveries globally in 2025. U.S. Fast Deliveries: More than 8 billion items delivered in the U.S., up over 30% from the previous year.

More than 8 billion items delivered in the U.S., up over 30% from the previous year. Consumer Preferences: Over 95% of shoppers prefer free standard delivery over paying extra for faster shipping.

Udit Madan, senior vice president of Amazon Worldwide Operations, emphasized the convenience of the service, stating that "Amazon Now is for when you need or want the convenience of getting your Amazon order delivered in 30 minutes or less." The service leverages smaller fulfillment locations positioned closer to customers to achieve rapid delivery times.

Amazon Now

These efforts reflect a broader industry shift toward "instant commerce," where speed is crucial for capturing online consumers.

Despite the push for faster delivery, the cost remains a challenge. Many consumers still prefer free standard shipping, highlighting the balance retailers must strike between speed and cost-effectiveness. The expansion of "Amazon Now" aims to address these challenges by optimizing logistics and leveraging Amazon's extensive network.

Amazon Technical Analysis

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were down 2.19% at $266.08 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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