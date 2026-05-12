What's Going On With Mobix Labs Stock Tuesday?

The company said the repeat engagement strengthens its position in commercial aerospace, where suppliers face strict qualification and certification standards.

CEO Phil Sansone called the order an important milestone that could support broader expansion into high-reliability aviation markets.

Mobix Labs Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, MOBX remains in a longer-term downtrend, and the moving-average structure reinforces that: the 20-day SMA ($2.55) is below the 50-day SMA ($4.11), and the 50-day SMA is below the 200-day SMA ($5.64). At $2.15, the stock is trading 8.4% below its 20-day SMA and 58.5% below its 200-day SMA, which keeps the burden of proof on bulls.

Momentum is more "stalling than breaking" right now, with RSI at 45.17 in the neutral zone. RSI measures how stretched a move is, and a mid-range reading like this often shows a market that's chopping while it decides whether to base or roll over.

The bigger-picture context is still heavy: shares are down 70.63% over the past 12 months and are much closer to the $1.30 52-week low than the $14.40 52-week high. The most recent swing low formed in February and the swing high followed in March, so traders will be watching whether the stock can hold above that February low area if selling continues.

Key Resistance : $2.55 — near the 20-day SMA, a common "first ceiling" during attempted rebounds

: $2.55 — near the 20-day SMA, a common "first ceiling" during attempted rebounds Key Support: $1.30 — the 52-week low zone and the clearest downside reference level on the chart

Price Action

MOBX Stock Price Activity: Mobix Labs shares were down 4.02% at $2.15 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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