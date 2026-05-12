What's Going On With IREN Stock Tuesday?

This offering is expected to bolster IREN’s financial position, with net proceeds estimated at approximately $2.57 billion after expenses, which could support its growth initiatives in the AI cloud infrastructure space.

IREN has priced its offering of $2.6 billion in convertible senior notes, which is an increase from the previously announced $2 billion. The notes will mature in December 2033 and will accrue interest at a rate of 1.00% per annum, payable semi-annually.

IREN Technical Analysis

The stock has shown impressive momentum over the past year, with a staggering 12-month performance of 634.35%. Currently, IREN is trading significantly above its key moving averages, with the price sitting approximately 12.7% above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 29.7% above the 50-day SMA.

The MACD indicator is above its signal line, suggesting that downside pressure is easing and momentum is improving compared to previous trends. This bullish momentum is supported by the recent golden cross that occurred in May, where the 50-day SMA crossed above the 200-day SMA.

Key Resistance : $59.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, reflecting a round-number area of interest.

: $59.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, reflecting a round-number area of interest. Key Support: $48.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, indicating a potential floor for the stock.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

IREN is slated to provide its next financial update on August 27, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 41 cents (Down from 66 cents)

: Loss of 41 cents (Down from 66 cents) Revenue Estimate : $221.34 million (Up from $187.30 million)

: $221.34 million (Up from $187.30 million) Valuation: P/E of 71.6x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $68.88. Recent analyst moves include:

Macquarie : Outperform (Raises forecast to $90.00) (May 11)

: Outperform (Raises forecast to $90.00) (May 11) JP Morgan : Underweight (Raises forecast to $46.00) (May 11)

: Underweight (Raises forecast to $46.00) (May 11) HC Wainwright & Co.: Buy (Raises forecast to $85.00) (May 8)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for IREN, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 98.72) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 98.72) — Stock is outperforming the broader market. Value: Weak (Score: 11.3) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

The Verdict: IREN’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, although the stock’s value ranking indicates it is trading at a premium compared to its peers. This combination suggests a strong growth potential tempered by high valuation concerns.

Top ETF Exposure

Global X Blockchain ETF (NASDAQ:BKCH): 11.45% Weight

Significance: IREN carries significant weight in these funds. Any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

IREN Stock Price Activity: IREN shares were up 2.09% at $56.30 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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