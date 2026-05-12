Bumble Kills The Swipe To Help 'Exhausted' And 'Fatigued' Singles, CEO Confirms

Saying Goodbye To The Swipe

After years of the swipe dominating digital romance, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd is leading a dramatic overhaul of the platform’s core mechanics. Acknowledging a massive cultural shift in consumer behavior, Wolfe Herd told Axios that the initial novelty of mobile dating has severely worn off for modern users.

“Now, people are feeling exhausted. They’re feeling fatigued,” Wolfe Herd stated. “They feel like the swipe has degraded their love lives.”

To directly address this burnout, Bumble is rolling out a brand-new interaction model. Slated to launch in select markets in the fourth quarter, the update will transition the dating app away from its traditional binary left-or-right mechanic.

“We are going to be saying goodbye to the swipe and hello to something that I believe is revolutionary for the category,” she confirmed.

‘Chapter-Based’ Approach

The app's highly anticipated reset—built on a modernized, cloud-native tech stack—will introduce a new “chapter-based” profile structure.

This design is intended to help members showcase their authentic selves and tell a more complete story, rather than being reduced to a single image and quickly dismissed.

Bumble aims to move users past what Wolfe Herd called “dead-end chat zones” and get them offline for real-world dates faster and more safely. By changing how users evaluate and signal mutual interest, the company hopes to spark stronger chemistry and higher-quality matches.

Prioritizing Authenticity Over Volume

This user interface overhaul follows a deliberate “quality reset” by Bumble to weed out bad actors and low-intent users. According to Wolfe Herd, a major complaint from female members was that the app felt flooded with low-quality behavior and inauthentic profiles.

While the fundamental “women make the first move” ethos remains intact, its essence is being entirely redesigned for a modern era.

As Bumble steps into this next phase, the company’s ultimate goal is clear: prioritizing genuine human connection over the gamified, endless swiping loop.

How Has BMBL Performed In 2026?

Shares of BMBL have fallen by 7.84% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced by 13.08% over the same period. It closed 9.12% lower on Monday at $3.2900 apiece.

Over the last month, BMBL was down 3.24%, and it dropped 17.75% over the last six months. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BMBL maintains a strong price trend in the medium term but a weak trend in the short and long terms.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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