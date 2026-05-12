Xos (XOS) Stock Spiked 30% After Hours: What's Going On?

The Los Angeles-based company develops battery-electric commercial vehicles, fleet electrification systems, and mobile charging infrastructure designed for medium- and heavy-duty fleets.

Defense Expansion

Xos announced it was selected as one of only 17 finalists chosen through a multi-stage evaluation process to demonstrate its Charger Hub technology before senior U.S. Air Force leadership and defense decision-makers on May 13 and 14 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

The company plans to conduct a live outdoor demonstration of its Charger Hub platform, including real-time DC fast charging of an electric vehicle.

Xos said the Charger Hub is a mobile EV charging system designed to provide high-power charging without requiring utility upgrades, trenching, permits, or permanent infrastructure construction.

The company stated the platform has already been deployed across more than 100 sites globally and is designed for commercial fleets, remote deployments, emergency response scenarios, and power-constrained facilities.

Defense Growth Opportunity

The company described the Air Force showcase as a "strategic inflection point" that could position Xos as a technology partner for defense fleet electrification and mobile energy deployment.

CEO Dakota Semler said the demonstration validates technology already used in commercial fleets and opens a new growth vector for the company.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Xos has a market capitalization of approximately $22.79 million, with a 52-week high of $5.60 and a low of $1.60.

The small-cap stock had declined more than 52% over the past 12 months prior to Monday's after-hours rally.

Price Action: Xos shares closed Monday's regular session up 2.44% at $1.89 before surging to $2.47 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that XOS stock is experiencing a positive short-term price trend, while medium-term and long-term trends remain negative.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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