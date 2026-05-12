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Close up of Micron Logo at their headquarters in Silicon Valley; Micron Technology, Inc. is an American producer of computer memory and computer data storage
May 12, 2026 1:12 AM 3 min read

Ross Gerber Sees Micron Stock At $1,140, Says The 'Math Is Simple'

Micron's Huge Potential Growth

In a post on X, Gerber said that strong earnings growth could push MU shares sharply higher over the next two years.

He explained this in a simple math calculation by saying that "Expectations are for $57 in eps for 2026 and over $100 in eps for 2027. Apply market multiple to $57, let’s say 20 times. You get… $1140 per share. "

Gerber's calculation of $1140 per share is based on the P/E multiple of 20 times multiplied by the projected 2026 EPS of $57. This price represents a substantial 43% potential upside to the price of $795.33 on May 11.

AI Demand Fuels Micron’s Remarkable Surge

Micron has seen a remarkable surge this year, climbing about 179% since the start of the year and 86.5% in just a month. The stock just wrapped up its best weekly performance since December 2008, with shares up roughly 29% last week.

The latest rally has lifted Micron's market capitalization near $900 billion, vaulting the Boise-based memory maker into the top 10 most valuable U.S. tech companies.

Micron’s fiscal second-quarter 2026 results showed a staggering revenue of $23.86 billion—nearly triple the $8.05 billion reported a year earlier.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra recently highlighted during a CNBC interview that the expansion of AI inference is increasing demand for tokens that require faster, higher-capacity memory.

‘Memflation’ Surge Ahead

The memory giant has begun shipping the 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD, billed as the world's highest-capacity commercially available solid-state drive. The move comes at the right time as the industry coins a new word for the moment: memflation.

Gartner projects global memory revenue will nearly triple from $216.3 billion in 2025 to $633.3 billion in 2026, climbing again to $748.1 billion in 2027. 

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MU has a Momentum score in the 99th percentile. It maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo Courtesy: Sundry Photography on Shutterstock.com

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