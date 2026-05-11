U.S. equities opened the week on uneven footing on Monday, with the S&P 500 nudging back toward record territory above 7,400 points and small caps leading the tape, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average idled near unchanged.

President Donald Trump set the tone late Sunday, posting on Truth Social that he had just read the response from Iran and dismissed it as “totally unacceptable,” effectively rejecting Tehran’s counter-proposal to end the 10-week conflict.

The S&P 500 added 25 points, or 0.3%, to 7,424, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average held steady at 49,595. The Nasdaq 100 inched 0.2% higher to 29,305 as the chip complex offset weakness in mega-cap software and online platforms.

The small-cap Russell 2000 was the standout, climbing 0.7% to 2,881 and outperforming every other major U.S. benchmark.

Commodities ripped higher across the board. WTI crude climbed 2.5% to $97.78 a barrel and Brent rallied 2.6% to $103.95, with both benchmarks reclaiming the levels they last held before Friday’s risk-off slide.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the April Consumer Price Index report, with expectations pointing to an inflation jump to 3.6% year over year.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose about 4 basis points to 4.39%, the 2-year added a similar amount to 3.93%, and the 30-year touched 4.97%, reflecting fresh inflation risk tied to higher crude prices and a more cautious read on Federal Reserve cuts following Friday’s stronger-than-expected April payrolls report.

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

AI Optical Names Explode, Energy And Miners Take The Baton

Major Moves Concentrated In AI-linked Optical Networking

Monday’s Earnings Movers

Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Russell 1000 Top Losers

Image: Shutterstock