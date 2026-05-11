The venture aims to help large enterprises scale AI adoption beyond pilot projects and improve productivity across operations. Brookfield Business Corporation will lead Brookfield's investment in the partnership.

Brookfield Asset Management, headquartered in New York, oversees more than $1 trillion in assets across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit investments.

Earnings Snapshot

Last week, Brookfield Asset Management reported first-quarter EPS of 38 cents, up from 36 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.34 billion, compared with $1.08 billion in the prior-year period.

The company saw strong fundraising momentum in the first quarter, raising $21 billion in capital, driven by complementary strategies and continued growth in insurance inflows.

Across its private equity business, Brookfield raised $1.4 billion during the quarter — including $1 billion for its private equity special situations strategy — and deployed roughly $400 million in investments.

Brookfield Asset Management Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, BAM is trying to rebuild its intermediate uptrend: it's trading 2.5% above its 20-day SMA ($48.02) and 7.1% above its 50-day SMA ($45.95), which typically supports "buy-the-dip" behavior on pullbacks. The catch is the longer-term trend is still a headwind, with shares trading 6.9% below the 200-day SMA ($52.87).

Momentum is improving on the MACD: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing. Put simply, when MACD is above the signal line, it often means the recent price action is strengthening relative to the recent past—even if the bigger trend hasn't fully flipped.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish near-term alignment), but the death cross from November 2025 (50-day below the 200-day) still frames the longer-term trend as damaged. That lines up with the 12-month performance of down 14.41% and helps explain why rallies can still run into supply.

Key Resistance : $50.50 — a nearby round-number/pivot area where rebounds can stall before the stock can work back toward longer-term averages

: $50.50 — a nearby round-number/pivot area where rebounds can stall before the stock can work back toward longer-term averages Key Support: $46.50 — a nearby floor that sits close to the 50-day area and lines up with a level traders may defend if the pullback deepens

BAM Stock Price Activity: Brookfield Asset Management shares were up 0.14% at $49.83 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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