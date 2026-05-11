IBM Beats Earnings Expectations—So Why Is The Stock Still Sliding And Momentum Collapsing?

Momentum Score Drop

The tech giant’s Benzinga Edge momentum score has officially dropped to 8.88, down from 10.44 week-on-week, placing it squarely in the bottom 10% of the market.

Momentum measures a stock’s relative strength based on its price movement patterns and volatility across multiple timeframes, ranked as a percentile relative to other stocks.

This recent decline indicates that traders remain extremely cautious on the stock, resulting in downward price pressure even as broader market futures point higher.

Fundamentals Tell A Different Story

While the technical indicators lag, IBM’s operational metrics remain fundamentally sound. The company recently reported first-quarter earnings of $1.91 per share and $15.92 billion in revenue, both comfortably topping analyst estimates.

Furthermore, the company holds a strong Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings quality score of 81.75. Quality is a composite ranking that evaluates a company’s operational efficiency and financial health by analyzing historical profitability metrics and fundamental strength indicators on a percentile basis relative to peers.

Yet, these positive fundamentals were not enough to prevent a post-earnings selloff, highlighting a stark disconnect between IBM‘s operational execution and its current market valuation.

Looking To AI And Software For Reversal

To reverse this downward price trend, IBM is leaning heavily into its high-margin businesses. Management noted during the recent earnings call that generative AI is now firmly integrated across its consulting engagements and product stack.

With software revenue up 8% in the first quarter, data revenue climbing 16%, and IBM Z hardware placements growing rapidly, the company is positioning itself to capitalize on structural AI demand.

Investors are now waiting to see if IBM’s strategic shift toward becoming a software-led, hybrid cloud, and AI platform can ultimately revive its stalling market momentum.

IBM Tumbles In 2026

The stock is currently down 22.43% year-to-date and 25.01% over the last six months. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up 7.88% in the same period.

Over the year, IBM has dropped by 9.59%. With a 52-week range of $220.72 to $324.90, it closed Friday 0.06% higher at $229.76 apiece, and it was higher by 0.039% in premarket on Monday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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