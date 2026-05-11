CRWV Stock Dip A Buying Opportunity? Top Strategist Sees 'Strong Demand' Amid 12% Drop

CoreWeave A High-Growth ‘Buying Opportunity’

Martin emphasizes that the underlying fundamentals of the AI compute market remain undeniably robust.

“I think for investors that are aggressive, those that really kind of understand the volatility, it is a good opportunity for them to buy,” Martin told Schwab Network.

She pointed to the company’s vital role in delivering the specialized GPU-powered compute capacity required to run generative AI at scale.

$40 Billion In Commitments Validates Growth

While the double-digit percentage drop reflects immediate investor hesitation, CoreWeave's internal business metrics tell a story of rapid, sustained expansion. According to Martin, the company more than doubled its revenue in the first quarter alone.

“The demand is still really strong,” Martin noted, adding that these major partnerships validate CoreWeave’s position in the ecosystem. She emphasized that these metrics reinforce how aggressively big AI companies still need the exact specialized computing power that CoreWeave provides to the market.

Navigating The AI Infrastructure Boom

The current market volatility highlights the staggering costs associated with the ongoing generative AI boom. CoreWeave sits at the very center of this transition, delivering the essential cloud architecture and hardware needed for modern AI development.

However, the pressing question for the broader tech market remains long-term financial sustainability. As Martin observed, Wall Street is actively looking for answers, asking whether AI demand can “keep growing fast enough to support that level of spending and debt over time.”

For now, despite the short-term market pullback, Martin's outlook on CoreWeave’s trajectory and its underlying infrastructure thesis remains firmly bullish.

How Has CRWV Performed In 2026?

Shares of CRWV have risen by 59.41% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced by 12.96% over the same period. It closed 0.29% lower on Thursday at $27.12 apiece. The stock closed 11.40% lower on Friday at $114.15 per share and it was 0.71% higher in premarket on Monday.

Over the last month, CRWV was up 28.40%, and it gained 9.75% over the last six months. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CRWV maintains a strong price trend in the long, short, and medium terms.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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