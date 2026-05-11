Alphabet Could Overtake Nvidia As World's Largest Company As AI, Cloud And Gemini Fuel Growth

AI Fuels Alphabet Growth

Gary Black, on Sunday, posted on X that "AI Wins Have Alphabet Poised to Become World's Biggest Company."

He said Alphabet's stock has surged 43% since October 31, significantly outperforming Nvidia's 6.3% gain over the same period.

Alphabet: A Broad AI Ecosystem Winner

"Alphabet holds a significant spot in almost every corner of the AI ecosystem," Luke O'Neill, chief investment officer at CooksonPeirce Wealth Management, told Bloomberg. "Nvidia may be the leader in building AI", but "Alphabet has a rival product that's gaining favor," said O'Neill.

Alphabet's diversified portfolio — spanning Google Search, Google Cloud, YouTube and Waymo — positions the company as a leading beneficiary of the AI boom, with potential to surpass Nvidia as the world's most valuable company.

Additionally, Alphabet's Gemini AI model is widely regarded as one of the industry's top-performing systems. The online search giant holds a major investment in Anthropic, the developer behind the leading AI model Claude.

O'Neill said. "Alphabet is so diversified that if one business falters, the others can pick up the slack."

Q1 Earnings Reflect Strong Momentum

Such impressive financial results underscore Alphabet’s competitive edge in the AI cloud sector, aligning with the growing optimism among analysts who have raised their price targets, including a notable increase to $410 by BMO Capital.

This momentum not only solidifies Alphabet’s position but also reflects the broader industry shift towards AI, especially as competitors and tech firms ramp up investments to capture similar market opportunities.

Valuation Remains A Concern

Alphabet shares now trade at roughly 28 times estimated earnings, "which is hardly a dot-com-era nosebleed valuation," according to O'Neill. However, it is above the company's 10-year average valuation multiple of less than 21 and near the company's highest multiple going back to 2008.

O'Neill cited Warren Buffett's line that it's "far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price," and concluded, "It is unquestionably a wonderful company."

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GOOGL has a Momentum score in the 94th percentile with a strong price trend in the short, medium and long term. The stock has a good Growth score in the 90th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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