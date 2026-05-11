U.S. stock futures fell on Monday after Friday’s higher close. This followed President Donald Trump‘s rejection of Iran’s response to a U.S.-backed peace proposal.

Trump took to Truth Social and wrote, “I have just read the response … I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.38%, and the two-year bond was at 3.92%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 93.6% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged during June’s meeting.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones -0.05% S&P 500 -0.05% Nasdaq 100 -0.04% Russell 2000 -0.18%

Stocks In Focus

Antelope Enterprise Holdings

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AEHL maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms.

Moderna

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares jumped 8.57% as traders reacted to peer-reviewed Phase 3 flu-vaccine data. Here's what investors need to know.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MRNA maintains a strong price trend in the long and medium terms but a weak trend in the short term.

Micron Technologies

Micron Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rose 2.10% after the memory-linked chipmaker logged 35% week-to-date gains last week, the stock's best week since December 2008.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MU maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality score.

Innodata

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) fell 2.82% after surging 86% on Friday as the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that INOD maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value score.

Fluor

Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR) rose 1.29% after falling over 15% on Friday as it y reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that FLR maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor growth score.

Cues From Last Session

Information technology, consumer discretionary, materials, and real estate stocks closed higher on Friday, while S&P 500 sectors like utilities, health care, financials, energy, and industrials ended negatively.

Insights From Analysts

Mohamed El-Erian paints a picture of a “striking divergence” between record-breaking stock markets and a fraying global economic backdrop.

While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq continue to hit all-time highs, El-Erian warns that this optimism is increasingly decoupled from a reality defined by geopolitical instability and “stubborn” inflation.

A primary concern for El-Erian is the “persistence of the supply-side shock,” specifically citing the critical blockades in the Strait of Hormuz. He notes that if these disruptions remain “embedded in the price and quantity of goods,” the risk of secondary inflationary effects and demand destruction grows.

This creates a difficult environment for households, where gas prices and diesel are hitting record levels while “household sentiment [comes] in yet another record low.”

Regarding policy, El-Erian expects a “higher for longer” interest rate environment. He points out that markets have pushed expectations for Fed cuts “far into next year,” as the central bank grapples with a legacy of missed opportunities to contain inflation.

Ultimately, he cautions that while equity markets remain “impressively resilient,” the widening gap between capital markets and economic fundamentals suggests a period of intense “market calibration” and corporate margin pressure ahead.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on this week.

On Friday, May’s Empire State manufacturing survey will be out by 8:30 a.m. ET. April’s industrial production and capacity utilization data will be released by 9:15 a.m. ET.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 2.22% to hover around $97.54 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 0.98% to hover around $4,668.54 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.09% higher at the 97.9850 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 0.06% lower at $80,807.11 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, as Japan's Nikkei 225, Australia's ASX 200, and India’s Nifty 50 indices fell. While South Korea's Kospi, China’s CSI 300, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices rose. European markets were also mixed in early trade.

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