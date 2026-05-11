Overseas capital is flooding American financial markets at an increasing pace, with foreign investors heavily favoring equities over other asset classes and breaking historical records in the process.

A Historic Pivot To Equities

International market participants are aggressively doubling down on the American economy, signaling immense confidence in domestic corporate growth.

According to recent data from The Kobeissi Letter, which tracks foreign holdings of U.S. financial assets, overseas investors now allocate a “record 63%” of their portfolios directly to U.S. equities.

This massive shift represents a profound and swift concentration of global capital. Because these investors are continually “piling into” the markets, foreign entities currently own an absolute record of $21.3 trillion in U.S. stocks and equity funds.

This valuation reflects a dramatic 170% increase in total equity ownership since the beginning of 2020. This rapid accumulation emphasizes how heavily reliant global portfolios have become on the performance of the American stock market.

Eclipsing Past Bubbles And Averages

The current enthusiasm for American equities stands in stark contrast to long-term historical norms.

Furthermore, the global investment landscape has completely transformed over the last decade and a half. The current allocation percentage has “more than DOUBLED since the 2008 Financial Crisis.”

During that severe economic downturn, foreign equity holdings plummeted near the 20% mark as investors fled to safer assets. Today, the pendulum has swung entirely in the opposite direction, leaving markets to navigate uncharted territory as foreign exposure reaches all-time highs.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 7.88% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 12.96%, and the Dow Jones gained 2.54% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , rose 0.04% to close at $496.13 on Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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