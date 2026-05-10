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Warren Buffett is a billionaire investor, philanthropist, CEO, and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in history. New York, US - 18 Apr 2025
May 10, 2026 11:20 PM 3 min read

Warren Buffett Took Over Berkshire 61 Years Ago Today And This Investor Put A $485 Million Number On His Legacy: Can Greg Abel Spin A Similar Success?

Buffett's Berkshire Bet Is A Landmark

Boloor said that a $10,000 investment made on May 10, 1965, at roughly $15 per share is now worth an estimated $485 million.

This underscores the power of compounding returns and long-term investing.

Berkshire's Transformation Underway

After serving Berkshire since 1965, Warren Buffett stepped down as CEO at the end of 2025. Greg Abel is the new CEO in 2026.

During the annual shareholder meeting in 2025, Buffett made clear that Abel’s value lies not in flashy leadership traits but in his ability to preserve the company’s unique culture of trust, disciplined capital allocation, and long-term thinking.

Buffett described Berkshire as an extraordinary business ecosystem built over decades, one that cannot easily be replicated.

Greg Abel's Next Big Test

Berkshire Hathaway shares are down 7.1% over the past year compared to the S&P 500’s 26.6% gain.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show Berkshire Hathaway Class A stock has a Momentum in the 17th percentile and a Value in the 83rd percentile.

Photo Courtesy: IAB Studio / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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