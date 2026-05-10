Wall Street's momentum trade went into overdrive last week as earnings beats and AI-fueled optimism ignited massive rallies across tech and infrastructure names.

From cloud computing to semiconductors and space technology, investors piled into growth stocks as bullish guidance and major partnerships fueled the market frenzy.

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) jumped 57.07% last week after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) soared 49.02% last week shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) jumped 48.62% last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates.

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