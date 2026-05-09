Dell Technologies Gets Trump Boost After President Says 'Go Out And Buy A Dell'

Trump highlighted Dell's early entrepreneurial success and the company's multibillion-dollar investments.

Trump praised the Dell family during a recent speech posted by the White House in YouTube. He noted the company invested billions into its operations. “They put up a lot of money,” the President said. "So go out and buy a Dell. They’re great.”

Analyst Optimism Builds

Recently, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating on Dell Technologies. He also increased the company's price target from $215 to $260. The analyst cited expanding enterprise demand tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Dell recently deepened its partnership with Trust3 AI. The companies plan to strengthen security and governance features across Dell's enterprise storage platforms. The initiative targets customers building AI-powered analytics systems.

The collaboration focuses on highly regulated sectors handling sensitive information. The companies aim to help enterprises manage AI workloads while maintaining compliance standards. Dell expects the integration to support broader adoption of AI-ready infrastructure.

The partnership also expands Dell's presence in enterprise data lakehouse systems. Organizations increasingly seek secure environments for generative AI applications and large-scale analytics processing.

Workforce Restructuring

In March, Dell said it had about 97,000 employees as of Jan. 30, 2026, while continuing cost-cutting efforts through reorganizations and limited hiring.

The company said modernization initiatives further reduced overall headcount during fiscal 2026.

Dell also disclosed roughly $600 million in severance expenses tied to workforce reduction activities.

As of January 30, 2026, the firm had cash and equivalents worth $11.528 billion, significantly higher than $3.633 billion a year ago.

The firm set full-year 2027 revenue between $138.0 billion and $142.0 billion, up 23% year over year.

Market Rally Supports Technology Shares

The broader technology sector rallied Friday as investors favored growth-oriented companies. The Nasdaq climbed 2.47%, while technology stocks gained 3.61%. Dell shares moved alongside the broader market recovery.

Investors also reviewed Dell's earlier workforce reduction disclosures. In March, the company said it employed nearly 97,000 workers as of Jan. 30, 2026. Dell added that restructuring actions generated roughly $600 million in severance expenses during fiscal 2026.

The company previously said it reduced hiring and reorganized teams to control operating costs. Dell continues prioritizing operational efficiency while expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure business.

Technical Analysis

Dell Technologies has shown impressive performance over the past year, with a 171.57% increase. The stock is currently trading well above its key moving averages, with the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at $210.24, indicating a bullish trend.

The 20-day SMA is 24.6% above the current price, while the 50-day SMA is 44.8% above, further confirming the strength of the upward momentum.

The primary momentum indicator, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), is currently at 78.19, suggesting that the stock is in overbought territory. This indicates that the stock may be due for a pullback or consolidation, as it has moved significantly higher in recent months. The 50-day SMA has also crossed above the 200-day SMA, marking a golden cross in March, which is a bullish signal.

Key Resistance: $239.45 — This level represents the 52-week high, which could act as a psychological barrier for traders. Key Support: $210.24 — This level corresponds with the 20-day SMA, which may provide a cushion for the stock in case of a pullback.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Dell Technologies is slated to provide its next financial update on May 28, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $2.95 (Up from $1.55)

: $2.95 (Up from $1.55) Revenue Estimate : $35.57 Billion (Up from $23.38 Billion)

: $35.57 Billion (Up from $23.38 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 26.5x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $187.73. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Outperform (Raises Target to $260.00) (May 6)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $260.00) (May 6) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $235.00) (April 21)

: Buy (Raises Target to $235.00) (April 21) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $205.00) (April 16)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Dell Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 31.88) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 31.88) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Neutral (Score: 53.23) — Moderate growth potential observed.

: Neutral (Score: 53.23) — Moderate growth potential observed. Momentum: Bullish (Score: 95.52) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Dell Technologies’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, with strong performance in the market. However, the stock’s value ranking indicates it is trading at a premium, suggesting careful consideration for potential investors.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because DELL carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

DELL Stock Price Activity: Dell Technologies shares were up 0.59% at $262.00 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Poetra.RH via Shutterstock