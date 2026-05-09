Trump Media Group Expands Truth Social, Truth+ Amid TAE Merger Plans

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) on Friday reported strong financial results, including total assets of $2.2 billion and $17.9 million in cash provided by operating activities.

This positive momentum follows the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its platforms, particularly Truth Social and Truth+, as it moves toward a prospective merger with TAE Technologies, which has contributed to investor optimism about its growth potential.

In its recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2026, Trump Media & Technology Group announced a net loss of $405.9 million, largely attributed to non-cash losses.

Despite this, the company highlighted its fourth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow, indicating a solid operational foundation as it seeks to expand its audience and platform capabilities.

The company reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.47 loss. The company posted $0.9 million in revenue. It said it continues to focus on expanding its infrastructure and audience to prepare for future monetized features.

The broader market on Friday saw positive movement, with the S&P 500 up 0.85% and the Nasdaq gaining 2.47%. This general market strength may have bolstered investor sentiment towards Trump Media, aligning its performance with the upward trends in technology stocks.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch focuses on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages open and honest conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

The company matters in the current context as it continues to build its brand and user base while navigating the complexities of the digital media landscape. With a strong balance sheet and positive cash flow, Trump Media is well-positioned to pursue growth opportunities and enhance shareholder value.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Trump Media & Technology Group, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

– Momentum: Weak (Score: 2.39) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Trump Media & Technology Group’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak momentum profile, suggesting that the stock is struggling to gain traction in a competitive market. Investors should be cautious as the company works to stabilize its performance and leverage its operational strengths.

Price Action

DJT Stock Price Activity: Trump Media & Tech Gr shares were up 0.22% at $8.95 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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