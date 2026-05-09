Rocket Lab, Super Micro Computer, eBay And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (May 4 to May 8) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.
Advanced Micro Devices
- Some retail investors believed that if AMD’s valuation improves, it could rally up to $900 per share.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $101.60 to $430.60, trading around $407 to $416 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 306.99% over the year, and advanced by 74.90% and 90.73% over the last six months and year-to-date, respectively.
- AMD had a strong price trend in the medium, short, and long term, with a solid quality ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
eBay
- Some retail investors were positive that GME’s bid for EBAY will actually materialize.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $67.87 to $111.38, trading around $105 to $107 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 52.55% over the year and 26.99% in the last six months. The stock was also up 22.81% YTD.
- EBAY had a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor growth ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Super Micro Computer
- After a brief dip on Thursday, some retail investors got nervous if SMCI would give up all its gains.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $19.48 to $62.36, trading around $32 to $35 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 3.51% over the year, but was down 15.44% in the last six months. The stock was 14.86% higher YTD.
- Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that SMCI had a weak price trend in the long term but a strong trend in the short and medium terms, with a solid value score.
Uber Technologies
- Some retail investors were debating about full self-driving cars‘ impact on UBER’s share price.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $68.46 to $101.99, trading around $75 to $78 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 8.27% over the year, lower by 16.59% over the last six months, and 6.09% YTD.
- UBER maintains a weaker price trend over the long term but a strong trend in the short and medium terms, with a solid growth score as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Rocket Lab
- Retail sentiment about RKLB was quite strong, as most discussions showed that retailers were ready to pump up the stock after the strong earnings report.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $20.23 to $99.58, trading around $77 to $85 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 252.53% over the year, and 52.17% over the last six months, and 12.64% higher YTD.
- According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, RKLB was maintaining a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms.
Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed positive market action during the week.
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