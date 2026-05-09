Rocket Lab, Super Micro Computer, eBay And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (May 4 to May 8) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

Advanced Micro Devices

Some retail investors believed that if AMD’s valuation improves, it could rally up to $900 per share.

The stock had a 52-week range of $101.60 to $430.60, trading around $407 to $416 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 306.99% over the year, and advanced by 74.90% and 90.73% over the last six months and year-to-date, respectively.

AMD had a strong price trend in the medium, short, and long term, with a solid quality ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

eBay

Some retail investors were positive that GME’s bid for EBAY will actually materialize.

The stock had a 52-week range of $67.87 to $111.38, trading around $105 to $107 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 52.55% over the year and 26.99% in the last six months. The stock was also up 22.81% YTD.

EBAY had a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor growth ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Super Micro Computer

After a brief dip on Thursday, some retail investors got nervous if SMCI would give up all its gains.

The stock had a 52-week range of $19.48 to $62.36, trading around $32 to $35 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 3.51% over the year, but was down 15.44% in the last six months. The stock was 14.86% higher YTD.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that SMCI had a weak price trend in the long term but a strong trend in the short and medium terms, with a solid value score.

Uber Technologies

Some retail investors were debating about full self-driving cars‘ impact on UBER’s share price.

The stock had a 52-week range of $68.46 to $101.99, trading around $75 to $78 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 8.27% over the year, lower by 16.59% over the last six months, and 6.09% YTD.

UBER maintains a weaker price trend over the long term but a strong trend in the short and medium terms, with a solid growth score as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Rocket Lab

Retail sentiment about RKLB was quite strong, as most discussions showed that retailers were ready to pump up the stock after the strong earnings report.

The stock had a 52-week range of $20.23 to $99.58, trading around $77 to $85 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 252.53% over the year, and 52.17% over the last six months, and 12.64% higher YTD.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, RKLB was maintaining a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed positive market action during the week.

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