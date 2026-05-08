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Shanghai,China-May 27th 2024:Core Scientific company logo on website
May 8, 2026 8:33 AM 3 min read

Coreweave Partner Core Scientific's Pivot Drives Stock's Momentum Surge Despite Q1 Miss

Stock Momentum Joins Top 10%

Despite reporting a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss this week, the digital infrastructure company is experiencing a massive surge in market momentum.

According to Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings, CORZ‘s momentum score leaped from 89.33 to 91.95 week-on-week, officially placing the stock in the top 10% of market performers. This quantitative surge aligns with universally bullish technical indicators, flashing green across short, medium, and long-term price trends.

Earnings Miss Overshadowed By AI Expansion

While the company reported a first-quarter loss of 10 cents per share—missing the consensus estimate of a 7-cent loss—Wall Street quickly looked past the bottom line.

Armed with a $3.3 billion project bond, the company is accelerating its infrastructure builds, including massive 1.5 GW capacity plans at its Pecos, Texas, and Muskogee, Oklahoma campuses.

The CoreWeave Catalyst And Road Ahead

Central to this bullish narrative is Core Scientific’s execution with AI cloud provider CoreWeave. The company has already delivered and is billing for 243 megawatts (MW) of capacity, which translates to roughly $350 million in annualized colocation revenue.

As Core Scientific intentionally winds down its Bitcoin mining operations throughout 2026 to free up power, it is cementing its position as a premier infrastructure provider for the AI revolution, making its first quarter earnings dip a minor footnote in a much larger growth story.

CORZ Stock Gains In 2026

The shares are up 53.57% year-to-date and have soared over 151% over the past year. Over the last six months, the stock was 10.75% higher.

With a 52-week range of $9.17 to $25.01, it closed Thursday 9.22% lower at $22.36 apiece, and it was higher by 1.30% in premarket on Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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