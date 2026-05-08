Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have backed a $1 billion investment network targeting industries heavily promoted by President Donald Trump's administration, including artificial intelligence, drones and cryptocurrency, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

The growing investment network has drawn scrutiny because many of the businesses operate in sectors expected to benefit from Trump administration policies, defense spending and industrial priorities.

American Ventures has reportedly raised more than $1 billion across 21 investment vehicles backing companies tied to AI, crypto, drones, nuclear energy and data centers. Over the past 10 months, American Ventures has reportedly channeled money from wealthy investors and family offices into small-cap stocks and private companies tied to sectors including AI, crypto, drones, nuclear energy and data centers.

AI, Drones And Crypto Expansion

The investment strategy closely mirrors White House priorities. Trump has promoted domestic drone manufacturing, AI infrastructure expansion and cryptocurrency adoption during his second term.

American Ventures was also linked to a Kazakhstan tungsten mining project expected to operate through newly listed Kaz Resources under the ticker "KAZR."

Growing Scrutiny

The FT reported that several Dominari-backed transactions used reverse-merger structures, allowing private companies to enter public markets through listed shell companies instead of traditional IPOs.

Donald Trump Jr.'s spokesperson told the FT he is a passive investor and does not interface with the federal government on behalf of companies he invests in.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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