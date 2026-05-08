What's Going On With IREN Stock On Friday?

This collaboration allows Nvidia to purchase up to 30 million ordinary shares at $70 each, potentially valuing the investment at $2.1 billion, which has sparked investor interest in the stock.

The deal highlights the growing demand for AI infrastructure, aligning with IREN's business model focused on data centers and renewable energy.

Earnings Snapshot

IREN reported quarterly revenue of $144.8 million, which fell short of analyst expectations of $223.393 million by 35.18%. The revenue also marked a 21.6% decrease compared to $184.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to lower Bitcoin prices and reduced mining capacity.

Management added that all operational capacity is fully contracted and demand continues to outpace available supply.

"We are in the process of negotiating large-scale AI Cloud deployments across our 2027 capacity today. Demand is not the constraint, however. It is highly unlikely to be the constraint," said cofounder Daniel Roberts.

"We're expanding the platform into Europe through Spain. Today, we announced the acquisition of Nostrum Group and with it our entry into Europe," the company said.

Technical Analysis

The stock has shown impressive performance over the past year, with a remarkable 12-month gain of 725.11%. Currently, IREN is trading well above its moving averages, with the price sitting 26.4% above the 20-day SMA, 42.6% above the 50-day SMA, and 43.4% above the 200-day SMA, indicating strong bullish momentum.

The MACD indicator is currently above its signal line, suggesting that downside pressure is easing and momentum is improving. This aligns with the recent price action, as the stock has been gaining traction following the partnership announcement.

Key Resistance : $63.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $63.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $48.41 — a significant level that aligns with the 20-day SMA.

Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $68.57. Recent analyst moves include:

BTIG : Buy (Raises Target to $80.00) (May 8)

: Buy (Raises Target to $80.00) (May 8) Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Lowers Target to $61.00) (April 9)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $61.00) (April 9) Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Maintains Target to $70.00) (February 10)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for IREN Limited Ordinary Shares, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 13.67) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 13.67) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Momentum: Bullish (Score: 98.93) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: IREN Limited Ordinary Shares' Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, although its value ranking indicates a premium valuation compared to its peers. This combination suggests that while the stock is performing well, investors should be cautious about potential overvaluation.

Top ETF Exposure

Global X Blockchain ETF (NASDAQ:BKCH) : 11.45% Weight

Significance: Because IREN carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

IREN Stock Price Activity: Iren shares were up 8.18% at $61.50 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Tigarto via Shutterstock