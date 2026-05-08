Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Pops Over 29% Overnight: Why Is The Cloud Computer Company Trending

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares are trending on Friday.

AKAM shares jumped 29.62% to $151.25 after the bell on Thursday after the cybersecurity and cloud computing company announced first-quarter financial results topping analyst estimates in both revenue and earnings per share.

What You Need To Know?

Akamai reported first-quarter revenue of $1.074 billion for the period ended Mar. 31, beating the analyst estimate by 0.17%. It was up 6% year-over-year.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.61, surpassing estimates by 8.78%. Akamai has now exceeded EPS expectations for six straight quarters.

The headline mover was a seven-year, $1.8 billion commitment from a leading frontier model provider for Akamai’s Cloud Infrastructure Services. CEO Dr. Tom Leighton called it validation of Akamai’s role as “a key infrastructure provider in the AI economy.”

Akamai ‘s CIS revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $95 million, while security revenue grew 11% to $590 million.

What's Next

For the second quarter, Akamai expects revenue between $1.075 billion and $1.100 billion, along with non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.45 to $1.65.

For full-year 2026, the company projects revenue of $4.445 billion to $4.550 billion, with non-GAAP EPS in the range of $6.40 to $7.15.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Akamai has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, with a 52-week high of $122.24 and a 52-week low of $69.79.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of AKAM stands at 63.08.

The mid-cap stock has gained 36.58% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock of the technology company is positioned at about 89% of its 52-week range, meaning it is trading close to its annual high.

Price Action: Akamai closed the regular session down 4.34% at $116.69, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AKAM stock is experiencing a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Piotr Swat on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.