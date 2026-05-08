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May 8, 2026 1:52 AM 3 min read

April McClain Delaney Bought Up To 15K Worth of Entegris Stock: Here's What You Should Know

According to a Periodic Transaction Report filed with the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaney purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of Entegris shares on April 15. The filing was digitally signed on May 6.

Entegris Purchase Adds Semiconductor Exposure

Entegris supplies advanced materials and contamination-control solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing, an industry that continues to benefit from strong artificial intelligence and data center demand.

The disclosure comes after a week of Entegris first-quarter 2026 financial results, wherein the company posted revenue growth that exceeded the midpoint of the company’s guidance as demand remained strong across semiconductor-related markets. ENTG shares were up 75.3% year to date and 91.6% over the past year.

Representative’s Other Trades

Delaney's Best-Performing Stock Trades

According to Benzinga’s April McClain Delaney Trades Page, Maryland Democrat underperformed the broader market over the past 12 months, losing 21.30% on average.

According to Benzinga data, the representative’s top five best-performing trades are as follows:

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ENTG stock has a Momentum score in the 92nd percentile with strong pricing trends in short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo Courtesy: VideoFlow on Shutterstock.com

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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