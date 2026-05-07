Why Is Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Stock Trending Overnight?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares are trending on Thursday night.

AAOI shares fell 7.46% to $145.80 in after-hours trading on Thursday after the Texas-based provider of optical components announced its first-quarter results, missing analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings per share.

What Does Q1 Data Say?

Applied Optoelectronics posted $151.1 million in revenue for the first quarter ended Mar. 31, missing analyst estimates by 2.58%, while non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 also missed estimates by 16.67%.

In its previous quarter, reported in February, Applied Optoelectronics posted revenue of $134.27 million, topping analyst estimates of $130.68 million by 2.75%. The company also reported a loss of 1 cent per share, narrower than the expected loss of 13 cents per share.

What’s Next

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue between $180 million and $198 million, along with a non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 29% to 30%.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Applied Optoelectronics has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a 52-week high of $191.87, and a 52-week low of $12.56.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of AAOI stands at 54.02.

The mid-cap stock of the technology company has gained 1,026.97% over the past 12 months.

AAOI is currently trading at roughly 81% of its 52-week range, placing it closer to its 52-week high than its low.

Price Action: Applied Optoelectronics closed the regular session down 11.76% at $157.55, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that AAOI has Momentum in the 99th percentile, reflecting a positive price trend across short-, medium- and long-term time frames.

Applied Optoelectronics-Photo by Mino Surkala via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.