Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) is no longer the cheap turnaround story of late 2024.

It is now the third most expensive stock in the Nasdaq 100, and on one specific measure it has just overtaken what Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) looked like at the absolute peak of the dot-com mania.

The stock closed at $113.01 on Wednesday, after a 4.49% session gain that pushed it to fresh all-time highs. Shares are up roughly 200% year-to-date and more than 470% over the past 12 months.

The market capitalization sits above $560 billion, ahead of Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) .

Has Intel gone too far, too fast?

Intel’s Stock Valuation Is Now In Cisco-2000 Territory

That valuation places Intel almost exactly where Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) sat when it briefly became the world’s most valuable company on March 27, 2000.

Cisco that day traded above 100x forward earnings, with a market cap above $500 billion. The Nasdaq Composite peaked just two weeks earlier at 5,048.62, before losing 78% of its value over the following 30 months.

Forward P/E is a useful first lens, but it understates the dislocation.

The more telling comparison is how far the stock has run away from its own long-term trend.

Intel’s Distance From The 200-Day Average Is Almost Three Times What Cisco’s Was

When Cisco peaked at $80 per share in late March 2000, its 200-day moving average sat near $44. Prices were running about 80% above the long-term trend.

That gap was already considered a textbook signal of speculative overheating.

Intel today is well beyond that.

The stock closed at $113 with a 200-day moving average at $41.40, a 173% gap between price and trend.

The deviation is more than double what Cisco showed at the absolute peak of the dot-com bubble, and roughly three times the typical extreme reading for large-cap tech at major tops.

A 200-day moving average is essentially a slow-moving anchor for a stock’s long-term price. Think of it like a leash on a dog. The further the dog runs ahead, the harder the snap when reality pulls it back.

At 173% above trend, Intel is on a very long leash.

What Wall Street Actually Expects From Here

Intel’s consensus 12-month price target among 36 analysts tracked by Benzinga Analyst Ratings is $63.03, implying a roughly 44% downside from current levels.

The most recent rating actions split sharply between bulls extrapolating the AI thesis and analysts who have not chased the rally.

On April 30, Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $118, citing accelerating data center demand and foundry optionality.

Two days earlier, Freedom Broker upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100 target. KeyBanc carries the highest target in the Street at $110, set on April 24.

Barclays sits on the other side of the divide. The firm raised its target to $65 on April 27 while maintaining an Equal-Weight rating, suggesting that even improved fundamentals do not support a triple-digit stock price.

Loop Capital remains the most cautious with a $25 target, the lowest on the Street.

What This Means For Investors

Two things are true at the same time, and that is what makes this moment difficult to read.

They represent a real reset of the company’s strategic position.

The second is that the price has now priced in not just the turnaround, but a near-perfect execution of the AI foundry thesis for years to come.

Forward P/E of 108x and a 173% gap from the long-term trend are not normal valuation outcomes.

They are the readings markets produce when momentum has decoupled from fundamentals.

Cisco didn’t fail because its business was bad. Its revenues nearly quintupled over the next 25 years. Its earnings per share grew eightfold. The company that markets bought at $80 in March 2000 was a real, durable, dominant business.

The price was the problem. Not the company.

Intel may well execute on the foundry pivot. The AI infrastructure cycle may run for another decade.

None of that, on its own, is enough to make a 108x forward multiple work. The math has to work too.

And right now, the math says the stock is trading where Cisco was 26 years ago, on the worst day a generation of investors ever bought it.

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