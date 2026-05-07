Coca-Cola Stock's Quality Rank Reflects Strong Q1 Operational Efficiency Amid 13% YTD Gain

Operational Efficiency Drives Quality Surge

Over the past week, the beverage giant’s stock saw its quality score jump from 89.52 to 91.47, placing it securely in the top 10% of ranked equities.

The quality metric is a composite ranking that evaluates a company’s operational efficiency and financial health. It analyzes historical profitability metrics and fundamental strength indicators on a percentile basis relative to peers.

This structural improvement in the company’s quantitative profile aligns closely with its impressive market performance, boasting a 13.33% year-to-date gain.

Broad-Based Momentum And Growth

Beyond the quality metric, Coca-Cola is scoring exceptionally well across other crucial Benzinga Edge Stock Ranking indicators. The stock currently holds a near-perfect growth score of 99.31, which measures a stock’s combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue across multiple time periods.

Its price trend indicators are also positive, showing the stock is in an upward trend over the last couple of months, quarters, and the past year. This multi-timeframe momentum is a testament to the company’s balanced execution.

Warren Buffett’s Core Holding Pays Off

As Coca-Cola stock hovers near recent highs, Berkshire’s 400 million share stake has swollen in value by over $3.3 billion since the end of 2025.

With a renewed focus on affordable consumer options and consistent volume growth, the beverage titan appears fundamentally well-positioned to maintain its quantitative edge.

KO Stock Gains In 2026

While the stock has advanced 13.33% YTD, it is also higher by 14.37% over the last six months and 131.42% over the past year.

With a 52-week range of $65.35 to $82.00, it closed Wednesday 0.96% higher at $79.23 apiece, and it was lower by 0.16% in premarket on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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