‘Putting The Community At Risk’

The issue unfolded on X when Cohen posted a screenshot of an eBay suspension notice. The message informed his username, ryan_5050, that his account was permanently suspended due to activity that was “putting the eBay community at risk.”

The post immediately sent shockwaves through the financial community. Burry, the famous “Big Short” investor, quote-tweeted Cohen’s screenshot and escalated the narrative, stating, “GME’s Play for eBay just went hostile.”

The alleged ban added fuel to the already tense atmosphere surrounding GameStop’s unsolicited corporate takeover bid.

A Live Account And Lingering Questions

Despite the viral screenshot and Burry’s declaration, the reality on eBay’s actual platform tells a different story.

Visiting Cohen’s linked profile page, during the publication of this article, reveals a fully active, functioning account with a 100% positive feedback rating.

The profile’s “About” section still proudly displays his previous quip: “I’m selling stuff on eBay to pay for eBay.”

This stark discrepancy has left investors and internet sleuths scratching their heads. It remains unclear whether Cohen experienced a temporary automated ban that human moderators at eBay quickly reversed, a brief technical glitch, or if the situation is simply an extension of Cohen’s unconventional public pressure campaign.

The $56 Billion Backdrop

This bizarre social media saga comes directly on the heels of GameStop’s massive $56 billion acquisition proposal. Cohen has been openly critical of the platform’s management and culture, recently calling eBay’s workforce bloated.

His initial stunt of linking his personal seller account to “fund” the buyout was already dominating market chatter before the alleged ban.

Neither eBay nor Cohen has officially clarified the discrepancy regarding the active account status. Benzinga has reached out to eBay, but did not get an immediate response.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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