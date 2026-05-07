Dario Amodei Says Anthropic's Explosive Growth 'Too Hard To Handle' As Startup Sees 80-Fold Surge In Q1

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic reported explosive growth in the first quarter of 2026, with CEO Dario Amodei saying the company achieved an "80-fold" annual increase in revenue and usage, far beyond "10-fold" expectations.

This highlights the blistering pace of adoption for its Claude AI products as demand strains the company's computing infrastructure, leaving the company struggling to keep up.

Anthropic’s Remarkable 80-Fold Growth Surprise

Amodei said the company had prepared for a 10-times growth, but the first quarter instead delivered an 80-times run rate. "That is the reason we have had difficulties with compute," he said at the firm's developer event in San Francisco, according to CNBC report.

Amodei described the current pace as "just crazy" and "too hard to handle," adding he hopes for "more normal" growth. He said, "We're working as quickly as possible to provide more" compute.

Claude: A Key Growth Driver

Strategic Partnerships Fuel Compute Expansion

Amodei's comments came after Anthropic disclosed a partnership agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX for capacity at the Colossus 1 data center in Memphis, Tennessee. The arrangement gives Anthropic access to more than 300 megawatts of power.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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