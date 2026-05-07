Stabilis Solutions Stock Drops Over 15% After Hours: Why Is It Moving?

The LNG infrastructure and fuel delivery company reported first-quarter revenue of $10.4 million, down 40.2% year-over-year. Net loss widened to $4.1 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to a loss of $1.6 million, or $0.09 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

What Does Q1 Data Say?

Stabilis said the revenue decline primarily reflected the completion of contracts in the marine and power generation sectors late last year. The company also reported adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.7 million for the quarter, compared to positive adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million a year earlier.

Operating cash flow rose to $12.4 million during the quarter, supported by approximately $15.0 million in advance customer payments tied to a long-term LNG supply agreement expected to begin in early 2027.

The company ended the quarter with $13.7 million in cash, including restricted cash balances, along with $3.5 million of available borrowing capacity under existing credit agreements.

What Investors Need To Know

Stabilis announced a $200 million, two-year LNG supply contract tied to behind-the-meter power generation at a U.S. data center beginning in the first quarter of 2027. The company also reported 31% year-over-year growth in aerospace revenue.

Management said demand remains strong across aerospace and industrial markets while the company continues pursuing additional commercial opportunities linked to data center power solutions and LNG infrastructure development.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

With a market capitalization of roughly $80.2 million, Stabilis Solutions remains a small-cap energy infrastructure company. The stock has traded between $6.36 and $3.21 over the past 52 weeks.

SLNG shares have declined more than 26% over the past year and continue trading near their 52-week lows following the latest after-hours decline.

Price Action: SLNG closed Wednesday's regular session at $4.31 before falling 15.37% in after-hours trading to $3.65.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that SLNG stock maintains positive short-term price momentum while medium- and long-term trends remain negative.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



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