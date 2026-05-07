Sadot Group Stock Slides Nearly 25% After Hours: Why Is It Moving?

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) dropped nearly 25% to $0.31 in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company disclosed it had received a Nasdaq compliance notice tied to shareholder equity requirements.

The Texas-based food supply chain company said Nasdaq informed it that the business no longer meets the exchange's minimum equity standards for continued listing. The notice followed the company reporting a shareholder deficit of roughly $55 million for fiscal 2025.

What Does The Filing Say?

Sadot said it has until late June to submit a plan outlining how it intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. If the exchange accepts the proposal, the company could receive additional time to meet the standards.

The company noted the notice does not immediately impact trading of its shares, which continue to trade under the "SDOT" ticker.

Sadot also disclosed an amendment to its capital structure, increasing authorized shares to 260 million, including 250 million common shares and 10 million preferred shares.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Sadot currently has a market capitalization of roughly $739,600, placing it firmly in micro-cap territory. The stock has traded between $23.00 and $0.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Shares are now trading close to their yearly lows, reflecting persistent downside pressure and weak long-term momentum. The sharp decline also highlights elevated volatility and continued speculative trading activity.

Price Action: SDOT closed Wednesday's regular trading session before falling another 24.82% in after-hours trading to $0.31.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SDOT stock has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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