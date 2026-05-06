PTC Stock Surges Over 7% Overnight: Why Is It Moving?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) surged 7.53% to $147.06 in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the industrial software firm beat second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue estimates by 8.63% and earnings per share by 33.83%.

What Does Q2 Data Say?

PTC reported second-quarter revenue of $774.30 million and EPS of $2.69. The company’s revenue grew 15% on a constant currency basis.

Constant-currency annual recurring revenue (ARR), which measures subscription revenue without the effects of foreign exchange fluctuations, grew 8.5%, excluding businesses that were divested.

Operating cash flow rose 14% to $321 million while free cash flow climbed 14% to $318 million. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 600 basis points to 53%.

What Investors Need To Know

Chief Financial Officer Jen DiRico said, “We are executing on our capital return program: using $625 million for share repurchases in Q2, targeting $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion of repurchases in FY’26, and announcing a new $2 billion program, which will extend through September 30, 2028.”

CEO Neil Barua flagged accelerating enterprise AI demand, noting customers are modernizing product data foundations on PTC’s systems of record ahead of AI deployment.

Period Revenue Guidance Non-GAAP EPS Guidance Q3 Fiscal 2026 $580 million – $640 million $1.24 – $1.78 Full Fiscal Year 2026 $2.58 billion – $2.82 billion $6.65 – $8.90

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of PTC stands at 41.29.

With a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, PTC has a 52-week high of $219.69 and a low of $130.89.

Over the past 12 months, the mid-cap company has dropped 13.83%.

Currently, the stock is positioned at about 7% above its 52-week low.

PTC’s long-term trend and weak positioning suggest limited upside momentum and continued pressure unless fundamentals or sentiment improve.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed the regular session at $136.76, up 0.57%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PTC stock has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.