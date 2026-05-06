U.S. equities pushed to fresh record highs by midday Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 each clearing new all-time peaks as a wave of blowout AI earnings collided with a sharp slide in oil prices on hopes that Washington and Tehran are closing in on a deal to end the war.

President Donald Trump confirmed the diplomatic push with a post on Truth Social earlier this morning, indicating an end to the Epic Fury operation and the highly effective Blockade that will now allow the Hormuz Strait to be open to all, if Iran agrees to the terms of the deal.

Crude tumbled on the headlines, with WTI sinking 6.6% to $95.48 a barrel and Brent falling 6.9% to $102.33. The energy unwind erased much of the war-risk premium built into the curve over recent weeks, with WTI now down nearly 16% month-to-date.

The Nasdaq 100 outperformed with a 1.2% gain to 28,353, propelled by an AI-infrastructure surge.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) led S&P 500 sectors.

Wednesday’s Earnings Movers

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) jumped about 7% after issuing an upbeat bookings forecast.

Other stocks reacting to earnings included:

Wednesday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Wednesday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers