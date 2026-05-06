Oklo Inc. announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved the Principal Design Criteria topical report for its Aurora powerhouse, currently under construction in Idaho.

• Oklo shares are powering higher. What’s fueling OKLO momentum?

This approval clears the path for future applications, reducing the need to re-review established material and marking a significant step in modernizing licensing pathways for advanced reactors.

Approval Timeline: The PDC topical report was approved in less than half the traditional review timeline.

The PDC topical report was approved in less than half the traditional review timeline. Notice of Acceptance: Oklo received notice of the report’s acceptance in just 15 days, compared to the typical 30- to 60-day period.

The accelerated review process aligns with the NRC’s modernization efforts following executive orders from May 2025 to streamline licensing procedures. This initiative reflects a strong federal focus on innovation within the U.S. nuclear sector.

Revolutionizing Nuclear Licensing Processes

Oklo is pioneering the development of fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable and affordable energy globally. The company has been a trailblazer in securing regulatory milestones, including being the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant.

CEO Jacob DeWitte emphasized the significance of the milestone, noting the importance of performance-based licensing and efficient reviews in advancing modern nuclear projects safely.

Is Oklo Leading The Clean Energy Charge?

The approval of the PDC report not only facilitates the progress of the Aurora powerhouse but also underscores Oklo’s strategic positioning in the advanced nuclear technology market. The company’s efforts are supported by federal legislation such as the ADVANCE Act, which promotes efficient deployment pathways for advanced nuclear technologies.

Oklo’s advancements come as the nuclear sector seeks to innovate and expand its role in clean energy production. The company’s focus on nuclear fuel recycling and isotope supply chains further highlights its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 9.22% at $74.74 at publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock