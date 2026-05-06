BlackRock Expands Private Credit Data On Preqin

The firm said that this move is part of BlackRock’s ongoing commitment to meet client needs in a rapidly evolving market, particularly as private credit becomes a more integral part of investment portfolios.

The expansion aims to provide clearer insights across liquidity, risk, and performance, addressing a significant gap in the current market landscape.

BlackRock’s latest initiative involves the enhancement of its private credit data offerings through Preqin, which will include analytics and research products to deliver standardized intelligence across private credit.

This launch marks the first step in a series of product enhancements designed to help clients capture expanding opportunities in private credit.

“It’s another step toward our mission to build a more connected ecosystem that helps clients better understand risk, performance and opportunity across their whole portfolio.”

The broader market is also showing positive momentum, with major indices like the Nasdaq up by 1.77% and the S&P 500 gaining 1.07%, indicating a favorable environment for stocks like BlackRock.

Technical Analysis

Currently, BlackRock’s stock price of $1064.00 is above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1041.65, suggesting a bullish trend in the short term. The 50-day SMA is at $1008.54, indicating that the stock has gained significant ground over the past weeks. However, the 200-day SMA at $1081.33 shows that the stock is still below this longer-term trend line, which could act as a resistance level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at 54.85, indicating a neutral momentum, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. This positioning allows for potential upward movement if positive market conditions persist.

Key Resistance : $1081.33 — This level corresponds with the 200-day SMA, which could act as a barrier for further gains.

: $1081.33 — This level corresponds with the 200-day SMA, which could act as a barrier for further gains. Key Support: $1008.54 — The 50-day SMA serves as a critical support level, indicating where buying interest may emerge.

BlackRock’s recent expansion of private credit capabilities is significant as it reflects BlackRock’s adaptability to market demands and its commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for its clients. This move not only enhances its product offerings but also positions the company to better serve institutional clients, who represent around 80% of its assets under management.

Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $1264.70. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $1270.00) (April 15)

: Buy (Raises Target to $1270.00) (April 15) Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Raises Target to $1393.00) (April 15)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $1393.00) (April 15) Goldman Sachs: Buy (Raises Target to $1313.00) (April 15)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for BlackRock, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 18.76 — The stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 18.76 — The stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth Rank : 11.52 — Indicates limited growth potential compared to the market.

: 11.52 — Indicates limited growth potential compared to the market. Quality Rank : 20.89 — Reflects a solid balance sheet but with some concerns.

: 20.89 — Reflects a solid balance sheet but with some concerns. Momentum Rank: 37.86 — Suggests the stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: BlackRock’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with weak value and growth rankings indicating challenges in maintaining competitive pricing and growth momentum. However, the quality and momentum scores suggest the company has a solid foundation but may need to enhance its performance metrics to attract more investors.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because BLK carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

BLK Price Action: BlackRock shares were up 1.44% at $1064.00 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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