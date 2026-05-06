Momentum Ranking Joins Top 10%

This jump places Alphabet’s price movement and relative strength squarely in the top decile of the market when ranked against other stocks. The momentum spike reflects the stock’s impressive trajectory, boasting a 22.64% year-to-date gain.

Furthermore, Alphabet is showing positive, upward price trends across short, medium, and long-term timeframes, according to Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings. Alongside its surging momentum, Alphabet also boasts a formidable quality score of 95.04 and a growth score of 90.68.

Analyst Confidence High Amid Platform Launches

Wall Street is echoing this bullish fundamental sentiment. TD Cowen recently reiterated a “Buy” rating. The firm highlighted expanding enterprise AI adoption, noting that 75% of Google Cloud customers are now leveraging AI solutions.

Confidence is further bolstered by product announcements at the Google Cloud Next conference, including the launch of next-generation TPU chips for training and inference, and the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

Anthropic Mega-Deal Validates Cloud Strategy

Fueling this technical breakout is a reported $200 billion commitment from AI lab Anthropic to use Google Cloud services and chips over the next five years.

This monumental deal serves as a major validation point for Alphabet’s AI infrastructure, potentially accounting for over 40% of the company’s recently disclosed revenue backlog.

Investors are interpreting this as a clear sign that Google Cloud is successfully locking up massive AI compute demand, alleviating concerns about trailing major cloud competitors.

GOOG Stock Gains In 2026

While the stock has advanced 22.64% YTD, it is also higher by 34.95% over the last six months and 131.42% over the past year.

With a 52-week range of $149.49 to $388.96, it closed Tuesday 1.22% higher at $384.27 apiece, and it was higher by 1.84% in premarket on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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