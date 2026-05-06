Big Tech valuations are facing intense scrutiny as a financial commentator warns that hyperscalers’ earnings are being artificially inflated by circular cloud computing contracts with AI giants OpenAI and Anthropic.

‘Total Mirage’ In Cloud Revenues

Recent data reveals a staggering dependency on just two artificial intelligence (AI) companies. A chart detailing the cloud backlogs of major U.S. providers shows that OpenAI and Anthropic account for roughly half of their future revenue commitments.

Circular AI Cash Loop

The core of the issue lies in how these tech behemoths are essentially funding their own top-line revenue.

Hendricks highlighted the cyclical nature of these massive AI partnerships: “Hyperscalers give OpenAI/Anthropic cash to pay for hyperscaler computing capacity. That cash then circles right back around into the ‘earnings’ of the hyperscalers.”

While these cloud revenue backlogs look incredibly robust on paper, the underlying financials tell a potentially dangerous story. Hendricks noted that free cash flow for this group has “officially gone negative,” forcing these companies to raise record amounts of debt to plug “gaping holes” in their financial statements.

Bubble Is In The Earnings

This reliance on a closed loop of AI funding raises serious questions about the sustainability of current Big Tech valuations. Hendricks offered a stark warning to retail and institutional investors buying into the ongoing AI hype cycle.

“I repeat, the bubble is in the ‘e’ not the ‘p’ in today’s PE ratios,” Hendricks stated. He heavily criticized mainstream market commentators, adding that the “hucksters and talking heads will, as always, fail to realize until it’s too late.”

As the AI spending frenzy continues unabated, the ultimate fallout of this financial strategy remains uncertain, or as Hendricks simply cautioned: “hint: not well, bob!”

Here’s a list of a few AI-linked ETFs and their performance for investors to consider.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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