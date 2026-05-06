Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Investors show virtual screen stock market index chart, smartphone application to invest in global assets, technical price charts and indicators, analysis charts and investment strategies.
May 6, 2026 4:44 AM 2 min read

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Jumps 33% In Pre-Market Session: Here's Why

Phase 2 LOTUS Trial Clears Primary Hurdle

Avalo announced positive topline data from its Phase 2 LOTUS trial evaluating abdakibart, a humanized monoclonal antibody, in patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic inflammatory skin disease that affects an estimated 0.7% to 1.2% of the U.S. population, with some estimates ranging as high as 2% to 4%, according to the company.

The 253-patient, randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled trial met its primary endpoint at both doses studied.

The announcement was made after the markets closed on Tuesday.

$375M Offering Funds Path To Phase 3

Later that night, Avalo priced an underwritten public offering of 19.73 million common shares and 1.4 million pre-funded warrants at $17.75 per share, targeting gross proceeds of approximately $375 million before fees.

Joint bookrunners include Leerink Partners, TD Cowen, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) and Cantor.

The closing is expected on May 7.

According to the company, proceeds will fund abdakibart’s Phase 3 program through topline data readout, as well as working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Avalo has a market capitalization of $434.38 million, with a 52-week high of $20.72 and a 52-week low of $3.39.

The small-cap stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.83.

Over the past 12 months, AVTX has gained 240.17%.

The stock of the biotech is positioned at about 74% of its 52-week range, indicating it is closer to its high than its low.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, AVTX closed the regular session at $16.26, up 18%.

With a strong Momentum in the 93rd percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AVTX is experiencing long-term upward movement along with medium and short-term long-term consolidation.

Photo Courtesy: Thapana_Studio via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved